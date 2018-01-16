Richland County Man Recovering After Extreme Hypothermia

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. — A man was flown to Fargo by Sanford AirMed after he was found outside northwest of Colfax.

Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky says it appears 51-year-old Daniel Haverland walked about 6 miles and was within a 1/2 mile of home when he was discovered by family shortly after 8 a.m.

He says first responders with Kindred Ambulance Service quickly determined that he was suffering from exposure and extreme hypothermia.

Haverland’s vehicle had gone into the ditch Monday night and there was no indication that he had a phone with him.