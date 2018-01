Slow Speed Chase Ends in Arrest, Damage to Squad Vehicle

The suspect, 25-year-old Ryan Love, is accused of stealing a truck that was left running while the owner was inside Casey's General Store at 25th Street and 20th Avenue South, paying for gas.

FARGO – (KFGO) – A West Fargo man is jailed after stealing a truck and leading Fargo police on a slow speed chase late Monday night.

Officers found the stolen vehicle a short time later and attempted to do a traffic stop, that’s when Love rammed a squad SUV and drove off.

Using OnStar, police disabled the truck and were able to arrest Love .

The officer driving the damaged squad was not hurt.

Love is facing a number of charges.

Police say stolen vehicle reports increase with the cold weather and remind drivers not to leave vehicles running and unlocked.