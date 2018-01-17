At Least Four Injured After Semi Crashes into Minnesota School

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. — At least two students were hurt after a semi-truck crashes into a school in Lyle, Minnesota Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Mark May with the Mower County Sheriff’s Office says just before 8:30 a.m., the semi rear-ended another car on Highway 218 and veered off the road.

The semi then crashed into Lyle Public School, which is about 100 yards from the roadway, and ended up inside a classroom with students in session.

School officials say two of the students suffered minor injuries and the two people in the car were also hurt.

The semi driver’s condition is not known, but one parent says things could have ended up much worse.

“That’s what’s scary when you think about it,” Rev. Eileen Woyen said. “If it was only a couple of feet one way or the other, we might have had a different story.”

The state patrol says alcohol did not play a factor in the crash, but they are still investigating to find out what happened at the scene.

More than 300 students were sent home as authorities say the semi’s diesel fuel spilled into the building after the crash.

Classes were also canceled Wednesday and it’s unknown when school will be put back in session.