The Biz: Retirement, Airlines, Contraception App Oops and Ordering Off of the Harry Potter Secret Menu at Starbucks

You have to know the magic spell...er...ingredients and order them that way

NATIONAL — If you’re looking to retire in 2018 then you may not have to go far to find the best place to live.

According to a new report from wallethub.com, one of the top five states in the U.S. to retire this year is South Dakota.

The report states the findings are based on affordability, quality of life and access to health care.

North Dakota ranked #24 on the list and Minnesota ranked #11.

Other states in the top five include Florida, Colorado, Iowa and Virgina.

If life expectancy is at the top of your list, then wallethub says retirees should head to Minnesota.

The report states the worst place to retire is Kentucky due to its low scores in just about every category.

NATURAL CYCLES CONTRACEPTIVE APP UNDER FIRE

Developers of the Natural Cycles app are coming under fire after dozens of women have had abortions due to unwanted pregnancies.

At least 37 women have reported becoming pregnant while using the European contraceptive app as birth control in Sweden.

The Developers say the pregnancies are an “inevitable reality” and says contraception isn’t 100 percent effective.

The app was launched in 2014 and was labeled a certified form of birth control in the European Union.

AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYING GOODBYE TO CASH

American Airlines is removing cash as a form of payment at Miami International Airport, and may be incorporating it in other airports if everything goes as planned.

Cash will no longer be accepted for transactions such as checked bags or overweight fees.

The company hopes the new system will help speed up the check-in process at the airport.

SHHH….IT’S A SECRET HARRY POTTER MENU AT STARBUCKS

It’s a wonderful world of wizardry at Starbucks after rumors are confirmed the company has a secret menu of Harry Potter inspired drinks.

But here’s the catch: You can’t just go in and order the drinks by name.

You have to know the magic spell…er…ingredients and order them that way.

Want to know how to order the Butterbeer Latte, Butterbeer Frappucchino and Harry Potter’s Pumpkin Juice?

The next time you’re ordering at Starbucks, ask your barista to mix you up the following:

BUTTERBEER LATTE

Whole Milk Steamer

Add Caramel Syrup (2 for Tall, 3 for Grande, 4 for Venti)

Add Toffee Nut Syrup (2 for Tall, 3 for Grande, 4 for Venti)

Add Cinnamon Dolce Syrup (2 for Tall, 3 for Grande, 4 for Venti)

Whipped Cream and Salted Caramel Bits on Top (or Creme Brulee Topping if You Prefer)

Optional if You Prefer to Add a Coffee Taste: Add a Shot of Espresso (2 for Grande or Venti)

BUTTERBEER FRAPPUCCHINO

Ask for a Creme Frappuccino Base. Don’t Skimp on the Fat by Asking for Skim or 2 Percent Milk as Whole Milk is Required for the Right Consistency.

Add 3 Pumps of Caramel Syrup

Add 3 Pumps of Toffee Nut Syrup

Top with Caramel Drizzle

HARRY POTTER’S PUMPKIN JUICE