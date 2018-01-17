Cold Weather Keeps Thieves on the Lookout for Potential Rides

FARGO, N.D. — Here’s a good reason not to leave your vehicle running and unlocked.

There have been 16 motor vehicle thefts in Fargo already this year.

Police say 11 of the vehicles were unlocked with the keys inside. An arrest has been made for 10 of those cases.

One of the latest thefts happened Monday night when an unattended truck was stolen from a convenience store while the owner was inside paying for gas.

The thief led police on a slow pursuit and rammed a squad car before he was arrested.

Police say vehicle thefts spike during cold weather as drivers warm up their vehicles, often times not locking them.