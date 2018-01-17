Fargo Police Investigating Fatal Head-On Crash Near Hector International Airport

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo police are investigating after one driver was killed in a head-on crash near Hector International Airport early this morning.

Just before 7 a.m., police say a car traveling eastbound crashed head-on into a pickup traveling westbound on 40th Avenue North near 25th Street.

The driver of the car died at the scene and the driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital.

Their condition is not known.

Traffic was diverted away from the scene and the road was re-opened later Wednesday afternoon.

Officer Jessica Schindeldecker with the Fargo Police Department says they have officers working to reconstruct the crash scene and find out what happened.

The names of the drivers have not been released.

Police say they will release more information after the families of those involved are notified.