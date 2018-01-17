Fatal Head-On Crash North of Hector International Airport

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on County Road 20 (40th Ave N) and 25th Street North.

Fargo, N.D. – A fatal head-on crash north of the Hector International Airport in north Fargo Wednesday morning.

Fargo Police confirmed to KFGO News that one person is dead.

A car and a pickup were involved.

Emergency crews are on scene and traffic is blocked in all directions.

An eye witness who came upon the accident tells KFGO News that it may be sometime before that road is reopened and that there is debris everywhere.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.