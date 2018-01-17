Josh Duhamel Signs New Deal with North Dakota’s Tourism Agency

Duhamel already has earned $525,000 since 2013 to help lure visitors to North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA — A native North Dakotan will continue to promote his home state.

North Dakota’s tourism agency announced that Minot-native Josh Duhamel, the star of several “Transformers” movies, will be paid $365,000 to be the face of the state’s tourism campaign for the next two years.

State Tourism Division Director Sara Otte Coleman says Duhamel has been a good ambassador, and that his television and other advertising have boosted visits to the state.