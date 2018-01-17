Local Gym Takes Precautions Against Predators After Sexual Abuse Scandal Rocks U.S. Gymnastics

FARGO, N.D. — After a major sexual abuse scandal rocked the U.S. gymnastics world, many gyms across the country are taking precautions to protect their athletes.

One of them includes American Gold Gymnastics right here in Fargo.

U.S. Gymnastics Olympian Simone Biles is just the latest to say “me too.”

On Monday, Biles announcing to the world she was sexually abused by former U.S. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

He’s accused of sexually abusing dozens of girls and women and is in the middle of a four day sentencing hearing.

Biles said the experience doesn’t define her and her story is much greater.

“You want to be strong for it and a strong example for our kids. She did it so well,” said Shannon Thornton, American Gold Gymnastics executive director.

Now even the staff at American Gold Gymnastics is reminding people about the precautions their gym takes to avoid a similar situation.

“Anytime there’s a light like this, we have to make sure what we’re doing is right, what we have in place is truly protecting them,” Thornton said.

The gym doesn’t have any locker rooms.

Policies at the gym also require everyone on staff to go through a background check, no child is ever allowed to be left alone with an adult and all staff must go through safe sport training.

“Safe sport is put out there so that it educates you on all forms of abuse, how to recognize it and if you see it, how to report it and as you go through that, not only as staff, we educate our parents as well,” Thornton said.

Parents say they’ve always appreciated how much the staff has taken their input.

“They have definitely taken my considerations and looked into everything and handled the things that they needed to handle,” said Tom Mohagen, who has an 11-year-old daughter at the gym.

But as Nassar continues to be sentenced this week, many in the medical profession and gymnastics world remind people he is only one man.

“He’s an individual that’s made some very bad choices in life. Don’t define a medical profession, don’t define gymnastics because of one person,” said Brenda Potter, American Gold Gymnastics athletic trainer.

Just as Biles won’t let the abuse determine her story, these industries won’t let it represent them.

More than 140 people have come forward about being sexually abused by Nassar.

More than ten gymnasts have spoken publicly about their assaults.