Men’s Basketball: UND’s Bench Bolstering Hawks through Last Three Wins

UND’s bench combined for 59 points in last three wins

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After eight consecutive losses, UND men’s basketball has finally turned a new leaf.

The Fighting Hawks won their last three matchups, including last night’s 86-77 victory over rival, NDSU.

UND committed a season-low five turnovers in Tuesday’s victory, while forcing the Bison into 17 turnovers.

The Hawks say the biggest key in their last three contests, however, has been their bench players, having combined for 59 points in those three victories.

“I think it starts with our bench getting better,” UND head coach Brian Jones said. “They’ve been really solid defensively all season long, but they’re getting more confident offensively. You’re talking about two sophomores and a freshman just getting more seasoning and more confidence with that.”

“Yeah and a lot of people see bench production as scoring, but they’re also having less breakdowns defensively,” UND Forward Conner Avants said. “Like Billy getting 50/50 balls, getting in there and getting rebounds. That really helps us a lot.”

The Hawks are on the road this Saturday against Big Sky opponent Northern Colorado.