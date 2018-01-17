Traveling to Philly for Sunday’s Game? What You Need to Know

If you're planning to go to the game in Philly, you should be warned. KMSP Fox 9's Rob Olson Reports.

NATIONAL — We’re just days away from the Vikings next playoff matchup, and fans are looking to follow the team to Philadelphia.

Luckily, some airlines are offering unique deals, but there are a couple of other things you may want to know about before hopping on that plane.

If you’re planning to go to the game in Philly or even thinking about it, you should be warned.

“I think the first thing you better understand is you are in foreign territory,” Steve Erban said.

Steve and Dorothy Erban have run Creative Charters for 25 years, but this Sunday they’ll lead a one-day trip to Philadelphia.

“We leave at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, flying out on Sun Country, and the flight returns at 1 a.m.,” Dorothy said.

Their price is $700 and includes the Sun Country flight and a bus offering some sightseeing but, you are on your own to find tickets.

The Erbans also recommend getting some guidance navigating Lincoln Financial Field, which can be a bit rough.

“I’d advise you not to be too inebriated going in because they will be,” Steve said.

The Creative Charters trip has a block of seats on the Sun Country same-day roundtrip to Philadelphia, which added a second plane on Tuesday.

If you just want to be on your own, Sun Country’s rate is $599.

“Right now it’s $375. Last I looked for standing room only, and [now it’s] upwards to $10,000 a ticket,” said Drew Baydala with Ticket King.

At Ticket King in Minneapolis, they say there are plenty of tickets out there, but the cheapest is in the $400 range, about the same at the NFL ticket exchange.

They too, say you can really enjoy a game in Philly, but you just might want to remove your jersey before it’s over.

“If the Vikings win, yes,” Baydala said. “I would take off any sort of colors. I know it sounds ridiculous, like we’re almost talking about gangs here, but it’s no joke down in Philly. It really isn’t.”

If you’re not traveling to Philadelphia for the game, you can watch it here on KVRR starting at 5:40.