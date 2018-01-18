Former Home Where Man Shot Officer Jason Moszer Becomes A New Beginning For One Family

now that the home is rebuilt, the new homeowners will move in during April

FARGO, N.D. — A brand new two-story, dark blue home now sits at 308 9th Avenue North in Fargo.

But it’s no ordinary home. It’s one specifically built for heroes.

“Every single person in that room, every single person in this house tonight is a hero in one way, shape or form even if all they did was show up tonight,” said Danielle John, the new homeowner.

It’s all because they provided the one thing that John and her family needed the most: support.

John is a survivor of sex trafficking and says she never would have made it without the people filling her house tonight.

“I would not be here today if it wasn’t for therapists and professionals and organizations and even police rallying around and saying ‘hey, let’s not give up on this person,” John said.

John helped to build her home with the assistance of more than 250 volunteers from around the community.

Many of them included police officers.

It’s the site where a former house stood and inside a man involved in a domestic dispute fired the shot that killed Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer in 2016.

“Chief Todd talks a lot about how hard it was for him and his officers to drive by. And now that this new house is here, something new is here, something exciting. They can drive by and feel pride and happiness,” said Pete Christopher with Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity.

Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity chose John as the home’s new owner because of the trauma she faced in her own life.

However, she gained a new friend in the process: Jason Mozser’s widow, Rachel.

“She’s an amazing person and she’s strong just like me,” John said.

The home will never just be another property on 9th Avenue North. Instead, it’ll be so much more.

“We can take something that was very tragic and turn it around and show that good things can come out,” Christopher said.

“Whoever moves into this house even after me, I’m going to make sure they’re a hero of some sort,” John said.

John and her family plan to completely move into their new home in April.