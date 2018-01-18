Big Brothers Big Sisters Hits Some Slopes For Sledding

it was a way for all the families that are in the organization to get to know each other

FARGO, N.D. — Sometimes young kids need additional adult mentors, which is why Big Brothers Big Sisters exists.

The program pairs children with a big brother or sister and tonight, they got the chance to know other families throughout the community by sledding with one another.

KVRR’s Adam Ladwig and his little brother, Garrin, were a few familiar faces participating in the fun.

Program directors at the organization say kids who go through the program tend to do better in school and have more self-confidence.

“It’s amazing. I’ve been doing this for a number of years and it just never seizes to amaze me that something just as simple as an adult spending time with a child can have such a huge difference or impact on their lives. It can be just transformational,” said Susan Smith, Big Brothers Big Sisters program director.

People who would like to be a big brother or sister must be 18 years old or over, they must reside in Fargo-Moorhead and they must be able to spend at least a few hours a week with their little brother or sister.