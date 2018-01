Boys Hockey: Strong First Period Leads Red River to win over South/Shanley

The RoughRiders win 5-2

FARGO, N.D. — Grand Forks Red River boys hockey has been on a roll lately. The RoughRiders picked up their seventh win in their last eight games with a 5-2 victory over South/Shanley Thursday night.

With the win, Red River improves to 11-1-2 on the year. The Bruins fall to 4-8-1.