Girls Basketball: Barnesville Wins Emotional Homecoming

Trojans honor Jaynie Halvorson, a 2007 Barnesville graduate, in first home game since the accident

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — Nine days ago the Barnesville community suffered a tragic accident losing one of their own, Jaynie Halvorson.

Jaynie, a 2007 Barnesville high school graduate, had close ties to the community her entire life. Her younger sister, Nicole Herbranson is a current senior for the girls basketball team, so tonight they honored Jaynie with a moment of silence in their first home game since the accident.

The Trojans also wore t-shirts with the hashtag, #JaynieTough prior to tip-off, which helped life Barnesville to a tough, emotional win over East Grand Forks.

The Trojans topped the Green Wave 64-58.