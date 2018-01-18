Grand Forks Police Investigating Home Burglaries

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Police in Grand Forks are investigating a string of home burglaries.

Three burglaries were reported Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of Hammerling Drive and the 1400 block of 14th Avenue South.

In each case, the homes were entered by force and jewelry and other small items were taken.

Police say these burglaries are similar in nature to those of the past several months.

Police are asking people to keep an eye on their neighborhood and call if they see or hear anything suspicious.