More Hooligans Return Home After Six-Month Deployment

The airmen were stationed at airbase in Qatar and served as base security

FARGO, N.D. — In July, 150 members of the 119th Wing were sent to the Middle East.

Today about a dozen of them returned home.

Friends and family were at Hector International Airport to greet their loved ones.

Six months ago, these members of the Happy Hooligans were deployed to help secure an airbase in Qatar.

“It was our first deployment, we didn’t know what to expect. We knew where we were going was hot – and it was hot – something that us North Dakota boys we weren’t prepared for,” said S Sgt. Zach Bergstrom of the Happy Hooligans.

The Hooligans were assigned to an important duty while on deployment.

“We were security forces, so our job is to provide security for the instillation,” said Bergstrom.

Technology allowed these airmen to stay in touch with their families half a world away.

“Modern technology is a beautiful thing, with Facebook Messenger you can talk to him and video message him,” said Angela Cruff, mother of a Happy Hooligan.

After six months of being deployed, members of the Happy Hooligans arrived at Hector Airport into the waiting arms of friends and family, who were eager to make up for lost time.

“You really didn’t know what you missed until it was gone, and coming home I thought I’d be able to maintain composure, that military bearing a little bit better, but coming home and seeing her…keep it together, keep it together,” said Bergstrom.

“Seeing family and all the friends support me was amazing. It’s kind of surreal still…kind of living in the moment,” said Sra. Thomas McAndrew, member of the Happy Hooligans.

The planned celebrations vary from simple to extravagant.

“Take him out to eat, wherever he wants to go and just spend time together make up for not seeing him over Christmas or Thanksgiving,” said Cruff.

“We’re going to go home, we’re going to spend some time together, we’re going to have a good meal together, and I don’t plan on leaving my house all too often,” said Bergstrom.

Despite being glad to be home, the Hooligans are proud to have served their country.

“America is defended by the best, and I got to work with some of the best,” said Bergstrom.

The 150 Hooligans that left in July were part of the unit’s largest deployment since the Korean War.