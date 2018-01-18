LIVE: Winter Market Coming To Plains Art Museum

Farmers Markets Aren't Strictly A Summer Institution

Simone Wai with the Red River Market joins the KVRR Local News morning show to talk about this weekend’s Winter Market. The market will feature tons of locally-made food and other items.

Everything available will have been made within 200 miles of Fargo.

The market also features activities like face painting and music.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 20th at the Plains Art Museum.

You can find out more info on the market by clicking here.