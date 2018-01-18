Saying Goodbye To Logan

Today Is The Last Day For Our Intrepid Morning Show Director

Today is a bittersweet day here on the KVRR Local News morning show.

We’re saying goodbye to a vital cog in our little machine, our intrepid director, Logan.

Logan helped build our show and has been a steady guiding hand for us.

He deals with Emily and Adams’s crazy demands whether or not they seem possible at the time, like doing our own wiener dog races.

He makes the impossible seem easy and rarely loses his cool dealing with two anchors with very high self esteem.

We’re going to miss him like crazy around here.

Our director.

Our beloved Sweet Sauce.

Watch the clip above to learn the origin of the Sweet Sauce nickname.