Tech Tip Today: Google Drive Versus Google Photo

How do you store your photos?

It may be tough to believe for the Instagram- and Facebook-set, but some of us still work to make sure we’re storing our precious photos in a digital format that isn’t just a social media site. But if you’re using Google, do you know which is better for your storage purposes — Google Drive or Google Photo?

Francie Black fills us in on this week’s Tech Tip Today.