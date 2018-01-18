UPDATE: Manhunt Over as Bismarck Police Say Wanted Suspect is in Custody

They are not releasing any other information at this time but posted the update on their Facebook page

Ulises Villalobos

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Bismarck Police say the suspect who attempted to run down an officer early this morning with his vehicle has been caught in Brookings, South Dakota.

Bismarck Police say they would like to thank everyone for their assistance in locating 22-year-old Ulises Villalobos.

PREVIOUS STORY

A man who set off a statewide “Blue Alert” after trying to run over a Bismarck Police Officer was possibly spotted by law enforcement on I-29 at the Argusville exit around 5:30.

Police say 22-year-old Ulises Villalobos may be looking to steal another vehicle.

They believe from evidence left behind in the vehicle he was driving earlier, that he was likely struck by a bullet and will probably need medical attention.

Villalobos was last seen in a 2002 White Subaru Legacy Outback with license plate 476 BJY.

Fargo Police say it’s important people pay attention to “Blue Alerts” because it can help them to locate Villalobos sooner.

“It’s important for law enforcement to get that information out, one to keep the public safe but also to inform the public that if they do see something, to call 911 and get law enforcement so that if it is that individual, we can take them into custody.”

If you have any information on the suspect, you should call 911.