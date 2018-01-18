Women’s Basketball: NDSU Dealt with Defensive Dilemmas in Last Four Games

NDSU allows the 2nd most points in the league

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU Women’s Basketball has had the week off after falling to Summit League opponent, Denver on Saturday.

The Pioneers knocked down 16-three-point buckets in the contest, shooting 42 percent from long range. Denver also scored 20-second chance points in its 98-79 victory.

But struggling to slow down opposing team’s offenses is nothing new for the Bison. NDSU has given up an average of 83 points per game in their last four contests…All of them losses. So, it comes as no surprise that head coach Maren Walseth says her team’s defense is what’s holding them back.

“I think the most glaring thing is our offense is pretty darn good,” Walseth said. “When we don’t turn the ball over our offense is pretty good. It’s the defensive intensity and defensive urgency, which comes down to mental toughness I believe. I think that is not new information for us, but yet again reiterated or continued to rear its head and tell us we’re not where we are capable of being or where we want to be.”

Walseth said her squad would spend this week of practice focusing on themselves before hosting Fort Wayne on Saturday.