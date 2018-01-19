Vikings and Eagles Fan Flock To Philly For NFC Championship

many people left friday afternoon and plan to leave saturday morning

FARGO, N.D. — Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles fans from around North Dakota are ready for one of the teams to take home a win at the NFC Championship game this weekend.

The moment Stefon Diggs scored the game-winning touchdown last Sunday was one every Vikings fan will cherish the rest of their lives.

“It was unbelievable. We didn’t see it coming. It went nuts in there. I couldn’t believe that everyone was high-fiving and hugging and it was awesome,” said Cory Rapacz.

But it was also the moment many die-hard fans realized they needed to get tickets for the NFC Championship game against the Eagles, just one game short of the Super Bowl.

“I put it together in the last three days so it was a lot over the phone. I think I was on hold with Delta for two and a half hours,” said Wade Felton.

Wade Felton took his two sons and nephew to Philly this afternoon.

They won’t all be bleeding yellow and purple for the Vikings though.

Felton’s son Joey will instead be rooting for the Eagles.

“Everybody keeps chirping me but it’s fun,” Joey Felton said.

The family rivalry only making the whole experience that much more interesting.

“It’s a really unique experience just because we haven’t been anywhere near here for more than a decade and then just the atmosphere between my family being Vikings fans and I’m an Eagles fan, so the competitiveness between us,” Joey Felton said.

Not everyone was hoping the Vikings would be heading specifically to Philly, where a certain former Bison is now a civic hero.

“I was hoping not because all the bandwagon Bison fans that just became Eagles fans overnight and kind of quit their Vikings allegiance really made me sick,” Rapacz said.

Although some people are choosing to cheer on the Eagles, they admit that a Vikings win wouldn’t be such a bad thing.

“My family likes the Vikings so they have a special place in my heart. So if they go to the Super Bowl, I’ll be rooting for them,” Joey Felton said. “I think it would just be huge because we’re not really represented in the NFL very much. Obviously there’s been a couple people throughout history and Carson is big right now but I think it’d be really good for the area.”

The Vikings will play the Eagles Sunday at 5:40 right here on KVRR.