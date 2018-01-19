Coach of the Week: Moorhead Boys Hockey’s Jon Ammerman
Ammerman and the Spuds are playing in Hockey Day Minnesota on Saturday.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Moorhead’s boys hockey team returns a lot of talent from last year’s state runner-up finish.
Head coach Jon Ammerman is hoping his team can finally bring a title back to Moorhead for the first time in school history.
On Saturday, the Spuds (12-6) are facing Centennial (10-3-3) as part of Hockey Day Minnesota in St. Cloud.
Ammerman is the KVRR Coach of the Week.