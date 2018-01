Force Score Late, Fall to Sioux City

Force and Muskateers battle again Saturday.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force got a goal in the lasting seconds from Garrett Van Wyhe but they fall to Sioux City 2-1 at Scheels Arena on Friday night.

Dylan Mills got the scoring started for the Musketeers in the first period and they never looked back. These two teams will drop the puck again on Saturday at Scheels Arena at 7:05 p.m.