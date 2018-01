Girls Basketball: Devils Lake Takes Care of Fargo North

Vetsch scores 20 points for the Firebirds in the victory.

FARGO, N.D. — The Devils Lake Firebirds got out to an 18 point lead in the first half and stayed ahead the rest of the way as they downed Fargo North 74-38.

Elise Bakke lead the Spartans with 15 points. Mattea Vetsch had 20 points and six steals for the Firebirds in the victory.