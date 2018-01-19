HS Play of the Week Nominees: January 19

Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft high school play of the week come from both the ice and the court.

Play number one, Red River’s Dane Montgomery drills it in the top of the net for the score.

Play number two, Barnesville Andria McIntyre slips through the East Grand Forks defense, lays in the bucket and draws the foul.

Both plays are great, which is better? That’s for you to decide. Vote on the poll on our website and the poll on our twitter. The winner will be revealed on Monday night.

