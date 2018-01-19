Missing Teen May Be In Fargo Area

Fargo Police on the Facebook page say Dayton Murray was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants, white shoes and a black baseball cap.

Fargo, ND — A runaway teen from Williston could be in the Fargo area.

He’s 16 years old, about 5’9″ and 150 pounds.

Murray has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Murray’s location call Fargo Police dispatch at 701-451-7660.