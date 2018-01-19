Missing Teen May Be In Fargo Area

Fargo Police on the Facebook page say Dayton Murray was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants, white shoes and a black baseball cap.
Joe Radske,

Fargo, ND — A runaway teen from Williston could be in the Fargo area.

Fargo Police on the Facebook page say Dayton Murray was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants, white shoes and a black baseball cap.

He’s 16 years old, about 5’9″ and 150 pounds.

Murray has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Murray’s location call Fargo Police dispatch at 701-451-7660.

Related Post

Tip Line Change for Greywind Investigation
Fargo Plans Ceremony to Honor Anniversary of Offic...
Williston’s Hedderich Department Store Burns...
Law Enforcement Concerns Over ND’s New Conce...

You Might Like

Missing Teen May Be In Fargo Area

Fargo, ND -- A runaway teen from Williston could be in the Fargo area. Fargo Police on the Facebook page say Dayton Murray was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants, white shoes and a black baseball cap. He's…