NDSU Wrestling Going for First Big XII Win against Wyoming

The Bison host Wyoming on Saturday night.
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. ((UND Athletics) — North Dakota State (5-6, 0-4 #Big12WR) is scheduled to square off with No. 22-ranked Wyoming (7-2, 1-1 #Big12WR) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, in the Scheels Center … Wyoming has won six in a row, the Bison have won four of their last six… Each NDSU dual this season will be broadcast by BEK Sports and streamed live on GoBison.com/AllAccess … Jordan Hassler and NDSU senior associate AD Jack Maughan will describe the action … Live scoring will be provided through TrackWrestling.com.

Coming Soon
North Dakota State hits the road for a pair of non-conference duals … The Bison are scheduled to wrestle at Purdue (5-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at 6 p.m. CT Friday, Jan. 26 and at Northern Illinois (2-4, 0-2 MAC) at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 … NDSU will also send wrestlers to compete at the North Country Open on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The Lineup

Wt.       North Dakota State Bison (5-6, 0-4 #Big12WR)

125 — Paul Bianchi (18-9 overall, 6-5 duals)
133 — #24 Cam Sykora (15-5, 6-2)
141 — McGwire Midkiff (8-10, 1-5) OR Nico Colunga (8-6, 0-2)
149 — Kyle Gliva (17-8, 7-3) OR Mitch Bengtson (12-4, 0-1)
157 — #14 Clay Ream (15-3, 9-1) OR Nick Mergen (8-8, 0-2)
165 — #19 Andrew Fogarty (24-6, 8-3)
174 — Charley Popp (4-6, 2-5) OR Nick Knutson (4-8, 1-3)
184 — Tyler McNutt (10-11, 0-6) OR Cole Witzig (2-6, 0-1)
197 — Cordell Eaton (14-8, 6-5)
285 — Dan Stibral (15-9, 5-6)

 

Wt. #22 Wyoming Cowboys (7-2, 1-1 #Big12WR)

125 — Drake Foster, (14-7 overall, 4-3 duals)
133 — #5 Montorie Bridges, (23-3, 9-0)
141 — #1 Bryce Meredith, (19-1, 9-0)
149 — #19 Sam Turner, (17-12, 5-4)
157 — #12 Archie Colgan (23-6, 5-2) OR Dewey Krueger, (13-6, 2-1)
165 — #14 Branson Ashworth, (24-3, 8-1)
174 — Kyle Pope (17-8, 7-2)
184 — Chaz Polson (21-8, 4-4) OR Luke Paine (0-0)
197 — Cody Vigoren (7-11, 2-6)
285 — Sam Eagan (8-8, 2-2) OR Hunter Mullins (7-14, 0-5)

