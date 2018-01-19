North Dakota “Blue Alert” Suspect Appears in Court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The suspect who allegedly tried to run down a Bismarck police officer and triggered a statewide Blue Alert manhunt appeared in court in South Dakota.

Ulises Salvarado, 22, was arrested in Brookings, South Dakota after he went into a convenience store and asked the worker for help for a gunshot wound to his arm.

He was identified as Ulises Villalobos by the Bismarck Police Department, but the name, Salvarado, was used in his court appearance today.

Salvarado set off a statewide manhunt after Bismarck police say he tried to run down one of their officers during a check with parole and probation agents.

It is unclear if Salvarado was one of these people being checked on.

The officer fired at Salvarado as he fled the scene.

This also set off a “Blue Alert” across the state of North Dakota, letting people know via cell phone that a potentially violent individual was on the loose and posed a specific threat to law enforcement.

Salvarado says he will not fight extradition back to North Dakota to face attempted murder and assault charges.