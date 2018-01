Prep Hockey Roundup: Sheyenne outlasts Devils Lake

Mustangs pick up second win on the season.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The Sheyenne Mustangs lost a two goal lead to Devils Lake, regained a two goal lead and held on to win 4-2 on Friday night.

The Mustangs improve to 2-9-0 in the East Region.

In girls hockey, the Fargo North/South Spartans shutout Devils Lake 6-0. Fargo North/South improves to 14-3 on the season.