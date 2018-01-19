Regan Introduced as NDSU Women’s Soccer Coach

Regan is the fifth head coach in the bison program history.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletic) – Michael Regan, an assistant coach for teams in the Missouri Valley and Big Ten conferences over the past six seasons, has been named head women’s soccer coach at North Dakota State. NDSU director of athletics Matt Larsen made the announcement Friday, Jan. 19.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Mike and his family to NDSU,” Larsen said. “His goals for the soccer program align with our belief that we can annually compete for the Summit League title. I look forward to his leadership of our program as he builds upon an already strong foundation of success.”

Regan is the fifth head coach in NDSU program history. He replaces Mark Cook, who guided NDSU to its second and third Summit League regular season championships before resigning in January after six seasons at North Dakota State.

“I want to thank Troy Goergen for his leadership and management of the search process, which ended with a very competitive pool of candidates,” Larsen added. “Coach Regan quickly rose to the top, and that is a credit to his past experience and strong desire to be at North Dakota State.”

Regan comes to NDSU after two seasons as a Big Ten assistant coach at Indiana University in Bloomington. Prior to Indiana, he was an assistant coach at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, for four seasons where he was part of the 2015 Missouri Valley Conference championship team and the 2015 MVC Coaching Staff of the Year. Drake made four consecutive MVC tournament appearances.

“I’d like to thank President Dean Bresciani, Matt Larsen, Troy Goergen and the search committee, as they have been exceptional during the process,” Regan said. “NDSU’s commitment to the women’s soccer program, combined with the desire to develop well-rounded student-athletes makes this a life-changing opportunity for myself and my family.”

At Drake, he coached 22 all-conference team members, seven MVC All-Tournament Team selections, two NSCAA all-region picks, in addition to a MVC Player of the Year, a MVC Defensive Player of the Year and 2014 Haitian National Team member Generve Charles.

Drake earned three NSCAA College Team Academic Awards, posted the highest GPA in the athletic department in the spring of 2013 and had a pair of MVC Scholar-Athlete selections during Regan’s tenure.

Before joining Drake, Regan was the head coach for the North Iowa Area Community College men’s soccer team for five seasons, where he posted an impressive record of 74-17-6 and was named the NJCAA/ICCAC Men’s Soccer Coach of the Year three times.

In his five seasons as the head coach, Regan coached four NJCAA All-Americans, 41 all-region honorees and 35 NJCAA All-Academic selections.

Regan also has extensive coaching experience at the youth level. He is currently a staff coach with the U.S. Youth Soccer Region II Girls Olympic Development Program and served as the head coach of the Iowa ODP ’98 age group for three years. Regan holds a National ‘A’ Coaching License from the United States Soccer Federation.

Regan earned a bachelor’s degree from Waldorf College in 2009 and a master’s degree from California University of Pennsylvania in 2011.

“Bison soccer has a proud history, and I am looking forward to being a part of the next chapter,” Regan said. “From the facilities to the support staff to the student-athletes, NDSU is a special place, and I’m honored to be named head coach.”

He and his wife, Maradee, have two sons, Kieran (7) and Liam (4).