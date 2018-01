Women’s Hockey: Cobbers Roll over St. Ben’s

Concorida improves to 8-6-2 on the season.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Concordia Cobbers scored three goals in the second and third periods to take down St. Ben’s 4-1 at the Moorhead Sports Center on Friday night.

Tori Davis got the offense going in the first, she also had an assist on the night for the Cobs. Concordia improves to 8-6-2 on the season.