Boys Hockey: Spuds Upset No. 8 Centennial in OT at Hockey Day Minnesota 2018

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Moorhead Spuds upset No. 8 Centennial in overtime at Hockey Day Minnesota 2018.

Junior forward Carter Randklev scored the game-winning goal with 26.6 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Spuds to a 3-2 win over the Cougars.

The Spuds say tonight’s win was not only proof of how hard they’ve been working, but it also shows what they’re capable of .

“Sometimes weeks can feel like months with the highs and lows of it, but we’re enjoying the process right now of where our kids are at, Moorhead head coach Jon Ammerman said. “I feel like we’re playing extremely hard and it was great for our kids to finally be rewarded for it.”

“I think it showed what we can really do and it really brought out everyone’s jobs that they have to do,” senior forward Jack Stetz added. We battled. The first period we came out hard. Second period we kind of let them back in the game. In the third period we battled with them, and in OT we just took over. It was a game we didn’t want to lose.”

The Spuds are now preparing to face Roseau on Tuesday.