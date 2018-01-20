College Wrestling: No. 22 Wyoming Topples the Bison, 32-6

No. 22-ranked Wyoming won the final five bouts and 8 of 10 overall in rolling to a 32-6 win over North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) No. 22-ranked Wyoming won the final five bouts and 8 of 10 overall in rolling to a 32-6 win over North Dakota State University in a Big 12 Conference dual Saturday, Jan. 20, before 627 spectators in Scheels Center

North Dakota State (5-7, 0-5 #Big12WR) is scheduled to wrestle at No. 24 Purdue (5-4, 0-3 Big Ten) at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, and at Northern Illinois (2-4, 0-2 MAC) at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28.

Things started well for NDSU when 125-pound redshirt freshman Paul Bianchi bolted out to an early 8-1 lead and notched a 13-5 major decision over the Cowboys’ Drake Foster. Bianchi improved to 19-9 overall and 7-5 in duals.

However, Wyoming (8-3, 2-2 #Big12WR) reeled off three straight wins for a 12-4 advantage starting with No. 5-ranked 133 Montorie Bridges’s 12-4 major decision over Cam Sykora; top-ranked 141 Bryce Meredith’s 18-3 tech fall, and No. 19 149 Sam Turner’s 6-3 decision against Kyle Gliva.

North Dakota State No. 14-ranked 157 Clay Ream stopped the run by holding off No. 12 Archie Colgan 4-3 to cut the deficit to 12-7. Ream improved to 16-3 overall and 10-1 in duals. He is now 3-3 against ranked opponents.

The levy broke after the intermission. NDSU 165 Andrew Fogarty dropped a 2-0 decision to Wyoming’s Branson Ashworth in a battle of nationally-ranked wrestlers. The Cowboys picked up bonus points on a Chaz Polson tech fall at 184 and Dewey Krueger pin at 197, while 174 Kyle Pope rallied for an 11-10 win over Charley Popp and Sam Eagan took a 3-2 decision at heavyweight over Dan Stibral.