Underage Woman Arrested For DUI After Hitting Police Vehicle

BAC Was 3 Times Legal Limit

FARGO, N.D. — A 20-Year-Old is arrested for DUI after crashing into a Fargo Police vehicle.

Police say Allison Wunderlich ran into the back of a squad vehicle that was stopped Friday night.

A preliminary test showed her blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

Wunderlich was arrested for DUI and cited for minor in possession and failure to have a vehicle under control.