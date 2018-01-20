Women’s Basketball: NDSU Takes Care of Fort Wayne, 72-56

North Dakota State shot 46 percent from the field against the Mastadons

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) The North Dakota State University women’s basketball team never trailed in a 72-56 victory over the Fort Wayne Mastodons on Alumni Day Saturday afternoon, Jan. 20, inside the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

Sarah Jacobson led NDSU (8-11, 1-4 Summit League) in scoring with 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting and dished out a game-high four assists, while Reilly Jacobson tallied 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting.

Autumn Ogden, who made her first career start in the contest, and Macey Kvilvang each pulled down seven rebounds to pace the Bison on the glass.

For the game, North Dakota State shot 46 percent from the field, converting 26 of 56 shots, and 76 percent at the free-throw line, making 16 out of 21 foul shots.

The Bison outrebounded the Mastodons (4-16, 1-6 Summit League), 40-27, and tallied an impressive 32-10 advantage in points in the paint. NDSU also netted 15 points off 12 Mastodon turnovers.

Kierstyn Repp scored a game-high 23 points to lead Fort Wayne.

North Dakota State is scheduled to continue Summit League play with a game at Omaha Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m.