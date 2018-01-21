Fans Get Ready for the Big Game in the Metro

Many places showed off their purple pride, like O'Leary's in Moorhead, and created custom shirts for fans to wear

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Fans poured into bars and restaurants all over the metro to watch the highly anticipated game.

Many places showed off their purple pride, like O’Leary’s in Moorhead, and created custom shirts for fans to wear.

Whether they were wearing their favorite jersey or hat, they made it known that Vikings fans were taking over.

Some people at O’Leary’s say it’s an exciting time for Minnesota and it’s nice to watch a piece of history with other fans like themselves.

“I just think it’s going to put Minnesota back on the map and bring it home it’s kind of a fairy tale story. You got, they haven’t been to the super bowl in a long time they got the brand new stadium, it’s going to be the first time that’s ever been done, I mean it’s good,” said Seth Marts, the General Manager at O’Leary’s.

Many of the staff at O’Leary’s joined in on the fan filled night as they are big Vikings fans themselves.