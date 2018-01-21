Heartbreak For Vikings Fans After 38-7 Loss To The Eagles

Vikings Lose NFC Championship And First Shot At The Super Bowl Since The 1970's

It’s not the outcome Vikings fans were hoping for after they got pummeled by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Just a week ago, the Vikings had a last second touchdown to beat New Orleans for the shot at the NFC Championship title and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Billboards went up around Philly for the holidays that read, “Philly believes in you, St. Nick .”

Who doesn’t trust in Nick Foles now?

Foles and the Eagles stayed aggressive to beat the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game by a score of 38 to 7.

Foles was knocked for not being nearly as creative or elusive as Carson Wentz was in running an offense.

But Foles has dominated the NFL’s top-ranked defense overall and now the Eagles will be playing in their first Super Bowl since they lost to this year’s AFC champions the New England Patriots in 2005.

The Super Bowl will be played in two weeks on Sunday, February 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.