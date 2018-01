Ask Danny: Installing A Peephole

See them before they see you.

Your home is your fortress, but if you want to keep your family safe from invaders, you’d better know who’s headed your way. A good peephole for the door is an integral part of your home’s security system.

But you don’t need a battering ram to put one in place. Let Danny Lipford show you what you do need to install a peephole, in this week’s Ask Danny.