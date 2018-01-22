Boys Basketball: No. 5 Oak Grove Pummels No. 10 Richland

Grovers hand Colts first loss on the season.

COLFAX, N.D. — The fifth-ranked Oak Grove Grovers handed the tenth-ranked Richland Colts their first loss on the season 84-57 on Monday night. The Grovers got out to a 21-point lead at halftime and never looked back to improve to 10-1 on the season.

Richland falls to 9-1 on the year. The fifth-ranked Grovers will take on Hillcrest Lutheran Academy on Saturday in Fergus Falls while the tenth-ranked Colts will look to get back in the win column on Thursday at Kindred.