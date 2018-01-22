Fargo Police: Don’t Leave Valuables in Plain Sight

A Fargo businessman had his work van stolen containing $15,000 worth of tools on Sunday night

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Police Department is warning the community about a trail of car break-ins over the weekend.

They say the similarities between the crimes are broken windows and stolen valuables.

Police say it’s important to lock up your vehicle but that won’t always stop someone from stealing what’s inside.

They say it’s important to take anything valuable with you when leaving your car or hiding everything from plain sight.

“What was also noted is that they were in business parking lots,” said Officer Jessica Schindeldecker. “They were in the time range from daylight to evening hours as well.”

He says it’s possible spare keys were left in the locked truck.