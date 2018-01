Fargo Police Investigate Car Break-ins

Fargo Police issued a warning to residents on their Facebook page about smash and grabs.

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police issued a warning to residents on their Facebook page about smash and grabs.

Over the weekend, Fargo Police responded to two separate incidents where an individuals broke into a parked, locked motor vehicle in a business parking lot to steal a purse that was in plain sight.

Fargo Police remind everyone to make sure they are removing all valuables from their vehicle, or placing those items in the trunk of the vehicle ahead of time.