Fargo Woman Sentenced in Car Death Case

A manslaughter charge was dropped
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo woman has been sentenced to two years behind bars after a man fell off her car’s hood and died.

Police say 33-year-old Joshua Fonder fell off of a vehicle being driven by 28-year-old Alicia Johnson last May in the 1200 block of 26th Avenue South.

He died one week later from a traumatic head injury.

In a plea deal, Johnson pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving death and reckless endangerment.

A manslaughter charge was dropped.

She also pleaded guilty to criminal attempt in a drug case.

Related Post

Clay County Deputy Files Discrimination Lawsuit
Remains Found in Cass County Confirmed as Missing ...
Minnesota State Patrol Arrests Son of Hennepin Cou...
More Suspects Make Pleas in Jamaican Lottery Scam

You Might Like

Fargo Police: Don't Leave Valuables in Plain Sight

FARGO, N.D. -- The Fargo Police Department is warning the community about a trail of car break-ins over the weekend. They say the similarities between the crimes are broken windows and stolen valuables. Police…

Fargo Woman Sentenced in Car Death Case

FARGO, N.D. -- A Fargo woman has been sentenced to two years behind bars after a man fell off her car's hood and died. Police say 33-year-old Joshua Fonder fell off of a vehicle being driven by 28-year-old Alicia Johnson…