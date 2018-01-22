Fargo Woman Sentenced in Car Death Case

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo woman has been sentenced to two years behind bars after a man fell off her car’s hood and died.

Police say 33-year-old Joshua Fonder fell off of a vehicle being driven by 28-year-old Alicia Johnson last May in the 1200 block of 26th Avenue South.

He died one week later from a traumatic head injury.

In a plea deal, Johnson pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving death and reckless endangerment.

A manslaughter charge was dropped.

She also pleaded guilty to criminal attempt in a drug case.