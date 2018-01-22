Firefighter Hurt While Fighting Garage Fire in Grand Forks

Fire crews responded to a garage fire at an apartment complex at 1133 Landeco Lane

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — One firefighter is hurt after a garage fire in Grand Forks.

When they got to the scene, one of the middle garages in a line of 10 was fully engulfed in flames.

It took crews about 10 minutes to get control of the fire and one firefighter was hurt while battling the flames.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and crews will remain on scene for the rest of the night to investigate.