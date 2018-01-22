Firefighter Hurt While Fighting Garage Fire in Grand Forks

Fire crews responded to a garage fire at an apartment complex at 1133 Landeco Lane
Erin Wencl,

 

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — One firefighter is hurt after a garage fire in Grand Forks.

Fire crews responded to a garage fire at an apartment complex at 1133 Landeco Lane.

When they got to the scene, one of the middle garages in a line of 10 was fully engulfed in flames.

It took crews about 10 minutes to get control of the fire and one firefighter was hurt while battling the flames.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and crews will remain on scene for the rest of the night to investigate.

Related Post

Live in West Fargo? Click Here to See a Map of Sn...
Twisters Spotted Around the Region During Wednesda...
Sturgis Attendance Sees Slight Increase
Firefighters Respond to Rural Vergas Garage Fire

You Might Like

Fargo Police: Don't Leave Valuables in Plain Sight

FARGO, N.D. -- The Fargo Police Department is warning the community about a trail of car break-ins over the weekend. They say the similarities between the crimes are broken windows and stolen valuables. Police…

Fargo Woman Sentenced in Car Death Case

FARGO, N.D. -- A Fargo woman has been sentenced to two years behind bars after a man fell off her car's hood and died. Police say 33-year-old Joshua Fonder fell off of a vehicle being driven by 28-year-old Alicia Johnson…