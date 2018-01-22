Grocery Store Fires Robot Worker for Lack of Customer Service

Fabio was pre-programmed with directions to SKUs to be able to direct people in the store, tell jokes and interact with humans

INTERNATIONAL — While it’s true robots are taking over a lot of human jobs in the working world, it’s apparent they’ve still got some work to do when it comes to customer service.

A Pepper robot named Fabio was recently given his rolling papers from a Scottish grocery store after he failed at…well…being human.

Fabio was pre-programmed with directions to SKUs, which are the barcodes on the the labels of items, to be able to direct people in the store, tell jokes and interact with humans.

But apparently background noise in the store caused Fabio to be distracted, it allegedly would not listen to directions and it often directed people to the “alcohol aisle” when it didn’t know how to answer a customer.

Employees say they are sad Fabio has to go and one person allegedly cried as they packed the robot up and shipped him back to the company.