Grocery Store Fires Robot Worker for Lack of Customer Service

Fabio was pre-programmed with directions to SKUs to be able to direct people in the store, tell jokes and interact with humans
Erin Wencl,

INTERNATIONAL — While it’s true robots are taking over a lot of human jobs in the working world, it’s apparent they’ve still got some work to do when it comes to customer service.

A Pepper robot named Fabio was recently given his rolling papers from a Scottish grocery store after he failed at…well…being human.

Fabio was pre-programmed with directions to SKUs, which are the barcodes on the the labels of items, to be able to direct people in the store, tell jokes and interact with humans.

But apparently background noise in the store caused Fabio to be distracted, it allegedly would not listen to directions and it often directed people to the “alcohol aisle” when it didn’t know how to answer a customer.

Employees say they are sad Fabio has to go and one person allegedly cried as they packed the robot up and shipped him back to the company.

Related Post

Student Robot Projects Day at NDSU
Friends and Family of Savannah Greywind Hold Candl...
lululemon Hosts Grand Opening at the West Acres Ma...
Local Boy Scout Troops Put Up Flags for Veterans

You Might Like

Fargo Police: Don't Leave Valuables in Plain Sight

FARGO, N.D. -- The Fargo Police Department is warning the community about a trail of car break-ins over the weekend. They say the similarities between the crimes are broken windows and stolen valuables. Police…

Fargo Woman Sentenced in Car Death Case

FARGO, N.D. -- A Fargo woman has been sentenced to two years behind bars after a man fell off her car's hood and died. Police say 33-year-old Joshua Fonder fell off of a vehicle being driven by 28-year-old Alicia Johnson…