What Happens to Federal Employees During a Government Shutdown?

At the North Dakota National Guard, more than 460 people are furloughed

FARGO, ND — A government shutdown does not just affect those in Washington D.C. but it affects lives in the FM area.

We’ll tell you what steps some groups take when the government isn’t working.

This isn’t the first time the government has shut down, affecting federal workers.

But different organizations in North Dakota have a different way of handling it.

At the North Dakota National Guard, more than 460 people are furloughed.

“They will go home and wait either a continuing resolution or a budget to be passed by the federal government at which time we will notify them that they need to come back in to work,” said Colonel Paul Harron, with the North Dakota National Guard.

But active duty military continue to work while the government is shutdown.

“All of those employees would not be paid unless a CR was passed and there was language, or a bill passed, which would authorize payment for those employees who had been furloughed,” Harron said.

North Dakota’s Governor has the power to call up the guard even when federal workers are sidelined.

“The governor would be able to authorize us to bring soldiers, service members, airmen on state active duty, to cover down on any emergencies that would happen during furlough,” Harron said.

USDA says most positions would not work during a shutdown but those involved in activities like meat, poultry and egg inspecting would continue.

The North Dakota office of Management and Budget handles it differently chooses to stay away from furloughing employees.

But they do become limited on funds.

“The state will not receive payments from the federal government and we do get reimbursements very frequently from the feds for grants and programs that they’re funding so we won’t get that money while the government is shut down,” said Pam Sharp, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

While the federal government is not working, the lines of communication is cut off.

“Any agency that is in the midst of having conversations with the federal agency regarding grants or reimbursements or any issues, are just simply going to have to wait until the government opens up again to continue those discussions,” Sharp said.

Although these instances are not ideal, these organizations are prepared to handle it.

“Now were just monitoring it, at this point we don’t see that there is going to be a big impact, but if there is we’ll be ready to deal with it,” Sharp said.

The North Dakota National Guard anticipates that all furloughed federal employees will return to work on Tuesday.