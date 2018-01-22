Men Arrested for Transporting Nearly 500 Pounds of Marijuana in North Dakota

TJ Nelson,

STUTSMAN COUTNY, N.D. — Two men are jailed after they were caught with nearly 500 pounds of marijuana.

The Stutsman County Sheriff Office arrested Nhia Lee of Minnesota and Bee Thor of Wisconsin.

They were stopped Sunday morning on I-94 just outside Jamestown.

Deputies found what appears to be 476 pounds of raw marijuana.

Lee and Thor face charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

