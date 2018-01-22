Vikings Wrap: Fans Look Ahead to Next Season, Super Bowl LII Tix Going for $4,000

Although many in the valley say the outcome of the big game was rough, they are more determined than ever to get revenge next year

FARGO, ND — It’s been a sad day for Vikings fans and many people in the metro aren’t holding back their emotions.

Some say it’s important to look at how they played this season and focus on how to keep that up next year.

They say many will still be heading out to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl.

“We kind of wanted to win that game so we could be at the stadium there in Minneapolis so that’s kind of disappointing. They had a good season, one of the best seasons they’ve had for a long time and I’ve been a long time Vikings fan,” said Claude Satldon, a Vikings fan.

Some Vikings fans say even though this was a tough loss, they will forever bleed purple and gold.

LOOKING FOR TIX? GOT $4,000?

If you want tickets to this year’s Super Bowl LII, be ready to shell out over $4,000.

Ticket IQ is tracking Super Bowl LII ticket prices and shows the least expensive ticket on re-sale markets is going for about $4,370.

While you may think that’s a bit steep, the price is down $500 after the Vikings lost to the Eagles in Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

If the Vikings had advanced to Super Bowl LII, it would have been the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl at its home stadium.

If you want a ticket in a secondary market, get ready to pay up.

Those tickets are going for over $9,000.