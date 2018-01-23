THE BIZ: History-Making Model Pulls Out of Ad, Ulta Accused of Selling Used Makeup, King of Beers is De-Throned

NATIONAL — British beauty blogger, Amena Khan, is pulling out of L’oreal Paris’ hair-care ads after she is accused of being “anti-Israel.”

Khan announced on her Instagram page she would no longer be a part of the campaign due to some tweets she wrote in 2014.

The tweets have since been deleted but Khan says they do not represent the message of harmony that she now stands for.

A L’oreal Paris spokesperson says they agree with Khan’s decision to step down and they are committed to tolerance and respect.

Former employees of a popular beauty supply retailer say the company frequently takes back used and returned makeup, cleans it up and puts it back on the shelf to re-sell.

One woman who is claiming to be a former employee of Ulta, posted the claims on Twitter by posting pictures of what she says is returned.

Ulta company representatives say it is against company policy to re-purpose and sell used make-up.

The King of Beers has been de-throned.

Budweiser is no longer considered to be one of America’s top three most popular beers.

Bud Light, Coors Light and Miller Light are in the top spots with Budweiser knocked down to number four.

According to Beer Marketer Insight, beer sales overall dipped in the U.S. in 2017.